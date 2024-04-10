Event Tech Live introduces exciting networking & nightlife opportunities for Las Vegas 2024 Event

Event Tech Live (ETL), the premier event dedicated to showcasing the latest advancements in event technology, is thrilled to announce an exciting addition to its Las Vegas 2024 event. As part of our commitment to fostering networking opportunities and enhancing the overall experience for attendees and exhibitors, we are proud to introduce AFTER DARK powered by Jampack.

AFTER DARK powered by Jampack will feature exclusive networking events hosted at some of Las Vegas’s most renowned venues. Additionally, attendees will have the option to enjoy expedited entry into the city’s top nightclubs, including XS, Zouk, and Omnia, ensuring they make the most of their time in the vibrant city of Las Vegas.

Commenting on this exciting collaboration, Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Jampack to extend the experience of our attendees and exhibitors at Event Tech Live Las Vegas 2024. Networking is a fundamental aspect of our event, and we are dedicated to providing opportunities for meaningful connections. With AFTER DARK powered by Jampack, we aim to create unforgettable experiences that enrich the overall event journey for all participants.”

Access to these exclusive networking events is included in the All Access Pass and the Open Bar All Access Pass, both available for purchase on the Event Tech Live website or during registration.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.go.jampack.com//upgrade/event-tech-live