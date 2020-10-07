Event Tech Live 2020 reveals still more content, still more reach

Fully virtual for the first time, Event Tech Live 2020 (ETL20) will feature more than 100 sessions and 70 plus demos, from home and abroad, delivered by show partners First Sight Media, Glisser and Grip.

Three separate streams mean ETL20 can maintain its acclaimed content categorisation formula – typically across several stages at Old Truman Brewery – in play online.

The first session to be fully detailed, The Pitfalls of Purchasing Virtual Event Platforms, will feature Reed Exhibitions’ Abi Cannons in the chair with contributions from Jennie Moss, MD at Rethink Events, and Ray Bugg, founder of Scottish IT and new portal Digit.

Across Conferences, Brand/Experiential/Immersive, Corporate and Exhibitions sections, others include Tips for Boosting your Social Media Strategy, Key Revenue Metrics every Event Planner Has to Understand, Events 2025: Discover How Tech will Shape Events, The Truth About Virtual – no holds barred conversation on what works and what doesn’t, by way of short examples.

Advertisement

Co-founder of Event Tech Live, Adam Parry, comments: “With a hybrid element already established, and by its very makeup, ETL was in a good position to pivot one-step further to virtual. Again though, putting another incredible set of content together is a product of working with friends, sponsors, exhibitors and visitor and we thank them so much.

“The 2020 show will be different but its drivers are just the same and, while we all look forward to a wholesome hybrid event next year, the commitment of so many people, right across the world, means we’re absolutely confident in this one surpassing every expectation in the meantime.”

Event Tech Live 2020 runs from Monday 2 to Friday 6 of November, uncovering the secrets of what’s to come…

Register now and get the dates in your diary

