Event management platform Evessio launches the Awards Room

Software specialist Evessio has built the Awards Room, a brand-new platform designed to create the perfect hybrid experience of physical and digital award ceremonies.

The Awards Room, powered by Evessio allows event organisers to create digital ceremonies for attendees to meet, celebrate and connect with colleagues. The platform will provide the tools for a profitable digital ceremony to compliment a live event.

Evessio has built its business on developing software to ensure awards and events run smoothly, and the innovative Awards Room technology is intended to drive new revenue and engagement – from initial launch right through to the ceremony.

As well as being more sustainable and inclusive for attendees, the platform’s capabilities allows organisers to invite audiences from anywhere in the world through to providing sponsors with exposure throughout the ceremony regardless of whether they are in the room or on the screen. The Awards Room also allows networking opportunities and sponsor package ideas, amongst other tools.

Thomas Howie, COO of Evessio said:

“The Awards Room is a fantastic platform to compliment live award ceremonies. You can invite the world to attend your event and receive a far greater return on investment than before, opening up possibilities and opportunities for businesses in the future.

“Our aim was to create a product for organisers that has it all in one place and we believe it really does offer a truly global extension to their event brand.”