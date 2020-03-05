Event Genius Pay to make Americas debut with back-to-back cashless festivals

Following a packed festival calendar in 2019, Festicket’s cashless RFID POS system Event Genius Pay will make its debut on the American continent with back-to-back music festivals in March 2020. After successes in Europe, Asia and Africa, this represents another significant milestone for the cashless solution.

Fans at SXM Festival, Saint Martin and Afro Nation Puerto Rico will enjoy the benefits of Event Genius Pay’s cashless tech, including shorter, faster moving queues at bars and vendors and reduced theft and fraud with less cash in circulation on-site.

Organisers will benefit from rich insights into customer spending habits and behaviours, allowing them to continue to provide fans with the best experience for years to come.

The Event Genius Pay operations team will travel to the idyllic island of Saint Martin for SXM Festival for five days and five nights (11th – 15th March) of the world’s finest house and techno DJs, before jumping aboard a flight to Puerto Rico for the inaugural American edition of the wildly successful Afro Nation festival series (18th – 21st March), as the brand continues its rise to festival heavyweight.

Afro Nation Puerto Rico will make its American home on the stunning beaches of Balneario de Carolina in San Juan, just a few minutes’ drive from the San Juan Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, bring together some of the biggest artists in afro beats, hip hop, r’n’b, dancehall and bashment.

“It’s a big decision for the festival to go cashless,” commented Harry Feigen, event director, Afro Nation Puerto Rico. “Bringing technology and processes to a brand-new festival will always be challenging but we’re working alongside a partner in Event Genius who’ve proved themselves on numerous occasions in the past and we’re confident of a successful great event for everyone involved.”

“It’s always exciting to bring Event Genius Pay to new territories,” noted Reshad Hossenally, Festicket CSO (chief supply chain officer) and Event Genius founder. “There are events and fans all over the globe that can benefit from the solution and since joining forces with Festicket, our new global offering truly means that no event is too far flung for us to deliver a successful deployment.”