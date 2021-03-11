Event Concept appoints Adam Stanley as managing director

An exciting step for Event Concept as the company looks to the future.

Event Concept Ltd announced today that Adam Stanley has been appointed managing director of the company. Adam will succeed founder Mark Beaver and assume responsibilities immediately. Mark, having founded the business in 1994 will remain within the business in an advisory capacity.

Adam joined Event Concept in 2013 as a producer. Working on some of the companies most prolific events, he held roles as account director and most recently, commercial director where he presided over 3 years of exceptional growth.

Founder, Mark Beaver comments: “I was delighted to ask Adam to take over as managing director – Adam has an unwavering passion for client satisfaction and delivering truly memorable event experiences and I’m thrilled to see where he takes the business next. Under Adam’s leadership I know our fantastic team will be supported, encouraged and excited for the next chapter of Event Concept”.

Adam is ready to take learnings from 2020 and take the business to new heights and into new areas. Adam Stanley comments: “After undoubtedly the toughest year, we really can now see some light at the end of the tunnel. We’re lucky enough to work with the most fantastic clients and I’m proud of our incredible team for their endless determination over the last 12 months and what we’ve accomplished. I’m delighted to take on the new role of managing director and I can’t wait to see where 2021 and beyond takes us.”