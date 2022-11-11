European Festival Awards announce new presenting partner: See Tickets

YOUROPE, the European Festival Association, is proud to announce See Tickets as the presenting partner of the European Festival Awards 2022. The Awards are the most prestigious prize for festival organizers in Europe and are celebrated during the ESNS showcase festival in Groningen on the 18th of January.

“We’re very happy to establish this partnership with See Tickets, a reliable and forward-thinking partner that shares our longstanding vision for a strong and creative festival industry. As

Presenting Partner, See Tickets are celebrating the achievements of the European festivals together with us.”, says Holger Schmidt, General Secretary of YOUROPE.

Marijke van den Bosch, CEO See Tickets Benelux and Germany: “As the European leader in ticketing founded more than 30 years ago, partnering up with YOUROPE and becoming the

presenting partner of the European Festival Awards 2022 is an honour for us. We want to thank YOUROPE for the opportunity to be a part of what has become a celebration of the European festival industry over the years.”

After a forced hiatus due to the pandemic, the European Festival Awards finally return for the 2022 season. Since its inception in 2009, the European Festival Awards have been dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the collective accomplishments of the continent’s most beloved industry. Across its 16 categories, which include several “Best Festival” categories decided by public voting and the specialist categories elected by industry experts, the Awards acknowledge the achievements of organizers and suppliers in the field and honour the festivals and individuals that push the boundaries in health and safety, social awareness, forward-thinking, youth empowerment and sustainability respectively.

See Tickets is one of the largest independent ticketing companies in the world, serving over 8,000 promoters, festivals, venues, sporting events, attractions, and exhibitions throughout the UK, Europe, and North America. The company is present in 9 countries with 14 offices around the globe. With 27 million tickets sold in 2021, See Tickets has taken a substantial role in the ticketing industry.