EU best-in-class virtual event platform meetyoo enters US market

Digital event provider meetyoo reaches another milestone with its US market debut and brings forward its unique partner program for marketing and event agencies

Thanks to key solution providers that enable both hybrid and digital events, there are few limitations left regarding the production of amazing digital experiences for any audience anytime, anywhere. With meetyoo as a partner, this may be easier than ever.

With over 10 years of experience as a leading provider for digital events in Europe the international company led by Tony Kula and headquartered in Berlin, Germany, has set its mission to bring forward the event industry into the future with their next generation of digital experiences that stand out from the crowd.

Operating now in the US and through their Partner Program, meetyoo conferencing GmbH is bringing along their customer-oriented fully managed services and their best-in-class platform technology. With features such as personalized 3D designs, live webcasts, chatrooms, and video meetings, the platform makes remote business & networking possible for all industries. In addition, the company is 100% GDPR compliant and provides data security fit for the highest corporate standards.

“As a leading company in the field of virtual events, we invest in long-term partnerships in the US events market. Therefore, we offer event & marketing agencies, technology providers, and audio-video companies a unique opportunity to improve their portfolio by adding our state-of-the-art, immersive meetyoo digital event platform,” said Marie-Kristin Schwindt, Director International Sales & Business Development, meetyoo.

Advertisement

“By adding meetyoo’s digital platform to your portfolio you will be able to adapt to the disruptions and changes in the event industry – where hybrid and digital are going to be the new normal. As our partner, you will be able to act independently and host an unlimited number of events. You develop your own marketing, sales, and pricing strategies, and benefit from our experience and know-how as a premium managed serviced platform provider,” stated Tanya Langenkamp, Global Partner Sales Manager, meetyoo.

meetyoo’s all-in-one virtual event platform is a unique solution for tradeshows, career fairs, and summits for corporate clients, as well as institutions such as NGOs and membership-based organizations. To this day, the digital event provider’s impeccable reputation is built across its diverse portfolio and consolidated with top global clients such as L’Oréal, SAP, and MAN SE.

Currently working with partners in Australia, Dubai, Chile, Denmark, and Austria, meetyoo is proactively looking to engage with new partners in North America who are ready to profit from their best-in-class platform.

More about meetyoo:

In April, meetyoo launched their event series titled The Future of Digital Events, the first volume of their Deep Dive series, with the second volume already scheduled for July 1st.

This is a free event and an open opportunity for anyone interested in learning more about meetyoo’s platform, and to gain insights on the industry’s news and trends.

SPONSORED CONTENT