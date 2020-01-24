ETL replay: How to optimise #EventTech adoption at events

<noscript><iframe title="Panel Session: How to optimise technology adoption at events - Event Tech Live 2019" width="696" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qc3WP9lZCKE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

On the Expo & Engage Stage at last year’s Event Tech Live, a panel of industry leaders gathered to discuss the importance of technology in events. This panel was composed of Ade Allenby, the global head of digital innovation at Reed Exhibitions; Alison Church, the marketing director at Easyfairs and Mike Sealy, the customer experience director at Informa Markets. Matt Coyne, the group commercial director at GES, moderated the panel.

The diversity of the panel provided the audience with insights from a range of experiences, from technology to marketing to customer experience.

Diving straight into the session, the panel discussed how to introduce exhibitors to new technology, particularly as people are so “time-conscious” and have little to spare. Ade said webinars and ‘how-to’ videos are among his favourite as they can be quick, five-minute videos that provide essential information in very little time.

Ade concluded that “anything that’s more a ‘five-minute-top-tips’ than extensive documents to read,” is more ideal for participants.

Alison explained that exhibitors may not understand the technology, why they should be using it or even that it is there in the first place. Descriptive emails, print-outs and dedicated campaigns to educate exhibitors allow them to take advantage of the technology at their disposal.

Mike jumped in to state the event industry is being digitally “disrupted” as customer-demand grows. Therefore, event professionals are required to work towards finding out exactly how to successfully answer to these demands. He said technology needs to marry data to bring event professionals closer to their audiences.

The panel incorporated attendees into their discussion, explaining how event technology can be utilised to assist event audiences too. Mike claimed it is important to “stay aligned with what visitors are looking for and how they want to engage with our shows.”

This footage was kindly captured by our friends at First Sight Media.