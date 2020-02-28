ETL replay: How digitisation improves communication & collaboration in the industry

Last year’s Event Tech Live featured Anthonia Smith from Ungerboeck on the Expo and Engage Stage. Here, she discussed the role of digitisation on enhancing the communication streams within the event industry.

Having seven years’ experience within the technology sector, Anthonia is now the account executive for the venue and event management platform, Ungerboeck.

Though technology should create ease and simplicity in work and everyday life, many new processes are difficult to adopt. Many IT departments stay rooted to outmoded technologies and processes as the adoption of new ones may seem daunting or tiring.

She quoted Andrew Rowsell-Jones, the VP and research director for Gartner: “Digital business clearly has the power to transform organisations. As this transformation evolves, success requires a move from digital experimentation to the digital scaling of proven practices.”

Exploring why collaboration is crucial, Anthonia said that it all comes down to customer satisfaction: “This can only be facilitated by collaboration.” Collaboration will be enhanced from planner to venue to supplier to exhibitor.

Collaborative technologies allow anyone throughout the supply chain to stay updated on the project in real-time. This can prevent misunderstandings, save time and potentially reduce costs.

Anthonia ended her session by taking questions from the audience.

