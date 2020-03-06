ETL replay: Craft & connect your perfect online presence for events

At the 2019 edition of Event Tech Live, Deep Walia, the founder of DIGICOOL, took to the Marketing and Measurement Stage to present his experience in creating top content for events.

Deep stated that, over time, “the way we connect with our audience has changed” to include various types of formats. He used his time on stage to share his best tips for creating content that directly connects with your intended audience.

Generally, websites have 0.05 seconds to capture the attention of their users. If a website is slow or loads incorrectly, users can simply click off and find another source of the service/product they are looking for. Being able to successfully capture users’ attention in the first few seconds is critical for business.

“With two billion websites, how do you stand out?”

Deep listed five steps to success in this area:

Content – be relatable, understand the user’s needs & tell a story

Presentation – make it easy to understand, be relevant, use videos

User journey – know your personas, present the obvious, use different formats

Mobile – mobile-first, use FAQs, live by the three-second rule

Performance – keep it light, regularly test, maintain updates

This footage was kindly captured by our friends at First Sight Media.