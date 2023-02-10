etc.venues, the leading provider of urban non-residential event venues in the UK and New York City is investing £4.3m in doubling the size of its highly successful venue at 155 Bishopsgate in London.

It is adding 20,000 sq.ft. of exclusive conference space on the second floor with escalator access from the existing event space on the first floor, to create a 40,000 sq.ft venue, one of the largest in the City of London. The main room on the new floor will accommodate up to 475 theatre style and is supported by a Galleria and Lounge that can accommodate up to 51 exhibition stands.

Nick Hoare, Managing Director of etc.venues commented: “Following the news of our acquisition by Convene, we start the partnership as we mean to go on – by expanding rapidly. Our UK and New York City businesses have thrived since the end of the pandemic and bookings for 2023 are strong so we are keen to bring more space to this buoyant market.

“In the past, we have successfully extended 133 Houndsditch in 2020 and County Hall in 2017. The addition of the 2nd floor at 155 Bishopsgate is another timely extension. In New York we open the doors to our third venue at 810 Seventh Avenue this month and by joining forces with Convene we have created an unprecedented global offering with a joint portfolio of nearly 40 world-class venues.”

“This is just the beginning.” Hoare continued “Convene and etc.venues has an extensive pipeline for London and the US. However, the newly combined UK businesses offer a platform for European expansion via M&A, organically and working with forward thinking landlords on providing building amenities.”

etc.venues has seen a consistently strong demand for space in the last 12 months, with the return to in-person events. In addition, it has seen a new demand for space for company collaboration and meetings created by the trend for Working From Home (WFH) and Working From Office (WFO) where organisations no longer have suitable meetings amenities in-house.

Broadgate is the largest pedestrianised neighbourhood in central London and home to many of the world’s leading financial, legal, technology and creative companies as well as some of London’s best restaurants, bars, fitness and retail concepts. Joint owners British Land and GIC have successfully transformed Broadgate into a world-class destination. 155 Bishopsgate recently underwent a full refurbishment, including a new double level reception designed by Fletcher Priest Architects alongside a new lounge and an upgrade of the workspace.

Mike Wiseman, Head of Office Leasing at British Land, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support etc. venues’ ambitious growth plans and accommodate a doubling of their conference facilities at 155 Bishopsgate. Their decision to expand within the building is a testament to the appeal of our London campuses, which provides flexibility for businesses to expand as their requirements evolve while continuing to benefit from the excellent amenities, proximity to key transport links and other innovative businesses.”

Tracy Halliwell MBE, Director of Tourism, Conventions & Major Events for London said: “The demand for business events space in London is growing strongly, as we are bringing in so many major events. It is a superb testament to its current and future prospects that etc.venues, already one of the major providers of first class conference, meetings and training facilities in The City, has the confidence to invest significantly in expanding this venue. It’s exciting news for all of us.”