ETA People’s Choice – enter now

Voted for, as the name suggests, by EIN readers, ETL visitors, and the public at large, the Event Technology Awards (ETA) People’s Choice opens for nominations today, Monday June 1, through to June 30.

It’s a democratic process, highlighting teams, individuals, companies big and small, whose tech ingenuity, and its impact, deserves to be recognised.

Uniquely, there are three tiers of success in the People’s Choice Award, Gold, Silver and Bronze, with winners revealed at the ETA ceremony in November.

Tablets took Silver and Gold in 2019, in the shape of One World Rental and The Tekk Group respectively, with event website specialist ASP securing the Bronze position.

Advertisement

Event Technology Awards’ co-founder, Adam Parry, comments: “The People’s Choice just gets more and more popular in terms of entries and voter numbers. With no shortlist to consider it’s always an education and we’re intrigued to see how much impact developing systems/solutions to problems caused by coronavirus will have in this category.

“Tekk Group & Tablet Hire took the biggest honours last year and we’re looking forward to unveiling the 2020 winner in November.”

Enter your company for the People’s Choice Award here