ESSA launches certified training and development programme with series of induction courses

Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA) has launched the ESSA Individual Induction, the first in a series of certificated training courses for its members with a focus on health and safety.

In its continued provision of market-leading services to its members, ESSA has created a series of bite-sized induction courses that cover a range of safety-related areas to provide a key understanding of different health and safety requirements when working at an exhibition or event.

ESSA already offers company-level Accredited status, a quality assurance programme designed to offer peace of mind to exhibitors, event organisers and venues by providing demonstrable proof of a company’s commitment to achieve the highest standards of health and safety benchmarks. These attainable induction courses help pave the way for members to demonstrate their commitment to the highest standards of health and safety practices and invest in their employee’s continuous development.

Free and unlimited access to full ESSA members, 12 new induction courses are available in the first series and include:

Health & Safety Law

The CDM Regulations 2015

Industry Resources

Risk Assessment

Work at Height

Work Equipment

Fire Safety

Electrical Safety

Vehicle Safety

Control Of Substances Hazardous to Health

Slips and Trips

Environmental Awareness

Each short module provides a clear and concise understanding of why certain rules are in place, the requirements needed to follow them and how individuals can help make exhibition halls a safer and more efficient place. As well as being good for business, it is also the law.

ESSA director, Andrew Harrison, said: “At this critical time, we need to support our industry with the necessary training that demonstrates commitment to every aspect of health and safety. We have listened intently to our members and recognise that for many, there is a requirement to work from the ground up to meet the increasing health and safety needs of our sector and exhibit demonstrable training and competency at all levels.

“A key focus area and pillar of our leadership, this training enables members to put the stepping stones in place towards ultimately achieving Accredited status by providing the tools and knowledge required to implement best-in-practice health and safety measures as standard.”