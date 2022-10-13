ESSA appoints Helen Lowe as Sales & Business Development Manager

Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA) has appointed seasoned events professional Helen Lowe as Sales and Development Manager.

With a career spanning 30 years in the events, arts and leisure industries, Helen brings an established and highly respected reputation to the role alongside an impressive list of industry contacts across organisers, contractors and venues.

In her new role, Helen will build on the great work ESSA has achieved to date by continuing to grow a strong supplier and services community to help bind together the collective strength of the industry.

Helen’s accomplished track record has seen her work in venue management and as an organiser and contractor across large-scale, high-profile events. Having also been a client herself, she is well-placed to understand the wants and needs of all parties and the importance of quality standards. Helen previously spent 15 years at Europa International Ltd as events and marketing manager where she was charged with raising the brand’s profile to stand out in a competitive market which she achieved through the development of strong connections and trust with clients, a strategy she intends to employ at ESSA.

ESSA director, Andrew Harrison, said: “In this post-pandemic world, we are finding that there is more pressure than ever on suppliers to deliver a first-rate service within an even shorter time scale. It’s never been more important to ensure that the health and safety of doing so is not put at risk as a consequence.

“A key priority is to build trust within the wider industry in order to demonstrate the many benefits of being – and using – an ESSA member from first-class professionalism and integrity to exemplary high standards. Helen brings exceptional knowledge, contacts and industry experience to this important role which perfectly places her to help grow ESSA’s membership at this pivotal time and beyond.”

On her new appointment, Helen Lowe said: “I am delighted to join ESSA to work alongside the talented team and continue the excellent work achieved to date to raise ESSA’s profile and grow membership. Quite simply, the more ESSA members, the greater the strength in the community, the more representative we can be on major issues and the more we can invest in industry-leading products and services for all. Having previously been an ESSA member, I understand first-hand the importance of the incredible work ESSA does as well as the value they offer to its members, so it was a natural choice for me to transition into this position and play my part in helping propel the association forward.”

