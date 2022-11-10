ESSA announces Shortlist for 2022 Annual Awards

Recognising innovation and excellence within the event sector supply chain, The Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA) has announced the shortlist for its prestigious 2022 annual awards.

The ESSA Awards have been honouring the sector’s finest talent since 2017 and this year will see the introduction of a new Sustainability category to acknowledge the rising importance of the topic. Two additional categories are set to make a return for 2022 – ESSA Unsung Hero and Innovation of the Year (Tech/Non-Tech) – taking the total number of categories to eight for 2022, the most to date.

Nine judges from across the industry and the media had the unenviable task of whittling down this year’s entries. The following people and companies are 2022 ESSA Awards finalists:

ESSA YOUNG PERSON AWARD 2022 Sponsored by Rocket Exhibition Services

Ellen Stokes – Be Exhibitions

Imogen Smith – The Event Exhibition Partnership

Joe Faichnie – Rocket Exhibition Services

Josh Bowers – Creative8

Kane Simpson – Abraxys Global

ESSA MEMBER COMPANY AWARD 2022 ‍Sponsored by Beechwood Event Flooring

Abraxys Global

Exhibit 3Sixty

Full Circle Event & Exhibition

GES

Human Built

Press Red

ESSA UNSUNG HERO 2022 ‍Sponsored by InEvexco

Elise O’Dwyer – The Barista

Josh Bailey – Beechwood Event Flooring

Kat Allso – PSP Exhibitions

INNOVATION OF THE YEAR 2022 (Tech/Non-Tech) ‍Sponsored by Briggs Equipment

Rego Smart Stands

Barmotion

SUSTAINABILITY **NEW for 2022** ‍Sponsored by BeMatrix UK

GES

Icon Exhibitions & Display

Ignition DG

Macro Art

Skyline Whitespace

The Barista

BEST ORGANISER 2022 ‍Sponsored by Immersive AV

Clarion Events

CloserStill Media

DMG Events

RX

Montgomery Group

BEST VENUE 2022 ‍Sponsored by Macro Art

ACC Liverpool

Business Design Centre

ExCeL London

Manchester Central Complex

NEC

Olympia London

ESSA OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THE INDUSTRY AWARD 2022 Sponsored by Abraxys Global

The winner of this award will be announced on the night.

ESSA director Andrew Harrison said: “The ESSA Awards are bigger and better this year to reflect the phenomenal work our members have achieved during the past 12 months despite the enormous challenges the industry continues to face. It’s heartening to see key areas such as health and safety, sustainability and innovation at the top of the agenda, with a determination by so many to grow and evolve in order to remain market leaders and lead by example, which has only made the job of judging that much harder”.

The winners will receive their honours at the annual ESSA dinner taking place on 8 December at the Forest of Arden Country Club Hotel, Birmingham in conjunction with its headline sponsors beMatrix and Abraxys Global