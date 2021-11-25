ESSA announce shortlist for 2021 annual awards

Recognising innovation and excellence within the event sector supply chain, The Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA) has announced the shortlist for its prestigious annual awards ceremony.

Returning for the first time since 2019, to mark what has been an incredibly challenging 24-month period for the events sector, and to recognise the exceptional work done by its members during this time, this year sees the introduction of new awards categories. These include the Covid Hero Award, Venue of the Year and the Organiser of the Year Award.

After making their debut in 2017, the ESSA awards have grown to six categories for 2021. Seven judges from across the industry and the media have the unenviable task of choosing a winner from each shortlist.

The following people and companies are 2021 ESSA Awards finalists:

ESSA YOUNG PERSON AWARD 2021 Sponsored by Equinox Design

Anna Bray – Cook & Associates

Tiylan Salih – 4Wall Entertainment UK Ltd

ESSA COVID HERO AWARD 2021 Sponsored by The Barista

Nick Bracey – Creative8

Iain Barley – The Event & Exhibition Partnership

Charlotte Eaglesham – The Event & Exhibition Partnership

Mike Frost – Expocast

BEST ORGANISER 2021 Sponsored by Immersive AV

Reed Exhibitions

Clarion Events

Nineteen Events

BEST VENUE 2021 Sponsored by JLLive Events

Business Design Centre

ExCel London

Olympia

ESSA MEMBER COMPANY AWARD 2021 Sponsored by Beechwood Events Flooring

Expocast

Expose Design

GES

Human Built

ESSA OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THE INDUSTRY AWARD 2021

Sponsored by beMatrix

The winner of this award will be announced on the night.

ESSA director Andrew Harrison said: “It is so great to be back. It’s an honour to acknowledge the sheer hard work and unrelenting dedication of such deserving finalists after what has been an incredibly challenging period. This year in particular attracted many very deserving entries. This is not just a celebration of our finalists and winners but a celebration of the sheer resilience of our sector.”

The winners will receive their honours at the ESSA dinner taking place on 2 December at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes in conjunction with its headline sponsors beMatrix and JL Live