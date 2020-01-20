ESSA Accredited off to a flying start

ESSA Accredited, the quality assurance programme, launched by the Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA) at its conference on 28th November 2019, has already had 25 member companies commit to becoming ESSA Accredited.

The independently audited programme has been warmly welcomed by a number of organisations across the industry including ESSA members, venues and organisers alike.

ESSA director, Andrew Harrison, (pictured,) explained, “We had a strong indication that members were keen to start the process of becoming accredited, however, I was not expecting such a rapid take-up over the festive period.”

ESSA Accredited is an annual company-level H&S qualification, independently audited and provides demonstrable proof that a member company is operating at, and its management systems are at the required level, to meet agreed industry standards. Whilst for those companies involved in construction, it additionally measures against stage one requirements of assessing competence under CDM 2015.

The association has recently appointed Josh Taylor to the position of health & safety project manager and he will be managing the accreditation process.

“With future plans to roll out requirements for sustainability credentials to align with those of ISO20121 (Sustainability in Event Management), for which event businesses are increasingly being asked, including policy statements on the environment and inclusivity. ESSA Accredited is not only for design and build and construction-related members, but it also provides for those member companies that are not involved in construction-related activities, they can apply for a ‘non-construction related’ accreditation,” added Harrison.

“The accreditation process is free of charge to any ESSA member company, we believe that it is a cornerstone of membership and the process could not be easier, it is accessed via a bespoke, online portal that will allow members to manage their progress through to accreditation. We are now looking forward to announcing our first ESSA Accredited Member,” he concluded.