Entegy: Rapidly deployable, all-in-one platform

Entegy is the ultimate event superhero platform. Not only can you create a new event in seconds but also instantly deploy all or parts of its end-to-end feature sets and onsite tools. This means the platform can do everything from run your entire event, or simply design and generate some great looking badges to send down to your local printer. Further to this, you can manage the entire process from one central place with the click of a few buttons.

About Entegy

Entegy is an intuitive and easy-to-use events management, communication, and engagement platform, designed specifically for business events. The platform allows anyone to create and manage the entire event lifecycle from a single system.

Central to the ease of running an event with Entegy, is a single set of live profiles and content powering all applications and functions. Put simply, all your data is live and accurate, all the time. Need to update a name badge? No problem! Make the change and print a new badge in seconds . Had a session change? Easy! Instantly push the change to your event website and app at the same time… and then send an email and notification only to the attendees you need to notify. You get the picture.



Entegy started as a direct-to-supplier platform and because of this, its features have been built specifically for on-demand. These feature sets include, Websites, Registration, App & Webapp, Attendee Connect, Meetings Management, Interactive Sessions, Lead Capture, Attendance Tracking, Badge Creation, Onsite Printing and Kiosks Manager.

Entegy COO Gus Hotchin, talks about platform efficiency and ease of use. “We often joke that if we needed to, we could set up and deploy an event in minutes. It’s been a foundation of the platform from the start, to make event software easier and in the process, save time and frustration. Even if you’re not using our registration system, bulk uploading data and profiles into the system is an easy process. Once you’ve done that, the tools are ready to use and you can continue to make live changes without any delay. I couldn’t count the number of times we’ve saved an event. I do recall one event where they urgently needed an onsite printing solution. They had a tiny budget but using our badge creation and onsite printing software, together with some hardware they got from their local office supplier, that had a robust onsite printing solution setup within an hour,” Gus said.

Entegy’s extensive partner network are professionals at supporting the platform. They can provide you with the last minute support you need including hardware (check-in kiosks and printing solutions), onsite support, project management and design services.

