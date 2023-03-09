Top of Article

Emirates Old Trafford is an award-winning conference and events venue, encapsulating the very best in quality facilities, intelligent spaces and the finest traditions of modern cricket. With over 3,600m² of venue space, the venue has the capacity to host your perfect event. Emirates Old Trafford is now recognised as one of the UK’s most prestigious venues for conferences, exhibitions, meetings, Christmas parties and much more.

The Point is the ground’s award-winning facility, which can cater for a variety of events. Featuring an elevated glass-fronted suite with a balcony overlooking the famous Lancashire Cricket pitch, the suite offers seven-metre headroom, with no pillars to impede the view. The room itself is flexible and can be divided into three sections perfect for smaller events. The Point has a sit-down dinner capacity for up to 1,000 guests – or 850 with a dance floor. Conference and exhibition capacity is also 1,200. The space is sub-divisible into three areas, ideal for large events that need separate rooms or smaller functions. A footbridge links The Point to the Pavilion and the on-site Hilton Garden Inn hotel, allowing delegates to have easy access to breakout rooms and syndicate spaces, before retiring in the hotel for a restful night’s sleep – making it the perfect location for multi-day residential conferences.

If you’re looking for an inspiring meeting room, or a more intimate one-to-one meeting, Emirates Old Trafford offer several luxurious Executive Boxes which are located within the Pavilion. Alongside your meetings, the venue can also provide exceptionally mouth-watering food options from their renowned catering team and can even provide all the technical assistance you may require! The Executive Boxes can cater for between 14 and 18 people, making them perfect breakout spaces if you’re hosting a large event, or ideal for board meetings. Each box includes a private balcony with access to seats that offer stunning views of the pitch. Seeking an alternative room to hold face-to-face interviews? Or need a breakout space with a difference? The Executive Boxes will provide you with inspiration.

Also located within the Pavilion and suitable for smaller scale events, are the venue’s suites. With capacities ranging from 24 to 200, the suites at Emirates Old Trafford can be set up in a variety of different formats to suit your needs. All suites benefit from natural light and spectacular views of the Lancashire Cricket pitch.

Emirates Old Trafford is undergoing a new development which will be ready for the 2023 Ashes Test. The latest development plans include a 100-room hotel extension to the current Hilton Garden Inn, a lower tier stand and concourse, a new conference and events space, as well as enhanced facilities such as a museum experience and retail store.

