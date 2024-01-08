Elation hires Digital Marketing Creative Specialist to drive online media presence

Elation is extremely pleased to announce the hiring of Tiffani Bryant as the company’s Digital Marketing Creative Specialist, a new position designed to help drive visibility across online digital media platforms, as well as provide creative input across all of Elation’s marketing channels.

Tiffani brings with her seven years of experience as a digital marketing professional, having managed media and created digital content for top brands in the sports and entertainment industry including UFC, Team USA, ESPN and multiple professional boxing brands. She also worked as onsite Creative Manager for Team USA Shop at Athlete Week in Washington DC following the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Tiffani will use her creative skills to help improve Elation’s presence in the digital media space with fresh and exciting content. She commented, “Elation is continuously evolving and innovating and I want to showcase that in the best way possible.” Tiffani began in the new position in December 2023 after getting her first impressions of the industry at the LDI tradeshow in Las Vegas earlier in the month.

Eric Loader, Global Vice President for Sales & Marketing at Elation, is thrilled to have a dedicated digital media person of Tiffani’s caliber in house, stating, “Having Tiffani onboard marks an exciting chapter in our journey. She brings a dynamic perspective to our team and her wealth of experience, especially her work with renowned sports and entertainment brands, will help us to better engage with our audience. Her role will be pivotal in enhancing our online presence, driving visibility, and infusing creativity across all our marketing channels. Together, we look forward to crafting a digital narrative that not only showcases our cutting-edge products but also captures the essence of Elation’s passion for excellence in lighting.”