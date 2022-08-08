EduTech conference to welcome 10,000 to MCEC

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) is proud to welcome over 10,000 attendees to Australia’s largest education technology event, EduTech across August 10 and 11.

Two days of networking will see tech experts attend over 12 conferences, learn from 300 Speakers, and connect to more than 280 revolutionary solution providers including a mammoth trade show with over 250 exhibitors.

Clients including Google, Apple and Microsoft will spread across MCEC utilising all 3 plenaries, 8 exhibition bays, the eureka rooms, the courtyard rooms, the main foyer, the concourse and 14 meeting rooms.

EduTech is the only event that represents the entire learning lifecycle including preschool, school, higher education, vocational education, workplace learning, HR skills development and continued adult learning.

This festival for education brings over 10,000 people across the entire education and training sector together to learn, debate, exchange ideas and be inspired. world leading content for professionals in the education ecosystem.

MCEC is always proud to provide the space for the education sector, and has an excellent relationship with the Education sector, regularly hosting events for Victoria’s Department of Education.

MCEC acting CEO, Helen Fairclough said:

“MCEC is so proud to be the meeting place for the brightest minds from the education and technology industries.

“At our venue we like to look at things in an unconventional and new way, which is why this is the perfect place for EduTECH, to ignite new ideas and inspire their audience to think differently.”