East Anglia’s largest B2B event returns to East of England Arena

The Peterborough Biscuit, the annual one-day corporate event and exhibition for businesses in the Peterborough area, opens at East of England Arena and Events Centre today (5th February) for its fourth consecutive edition at the venue.

With a carefully focused mix of speakers plus hundreds of exhibitors drawn from the region, the annual event has grown in popularity, attracting businesses and individuals keen to meet new suppliers and showcase their own goods and services.

The show also features bookable 1-2-1 sessions with ‘business gurus’ and seminars on a range of topics from regional business champions.

Jason Lunn, venue director, is looking forward to the event, as he explained: “The Peterborough Biscuit is a hugely enjoyable show, and every year the buzz about it has been getting louder and louder. “The feedback from the event is hugely positive, and it’s clear that regional businesses genuinely benefit whether they’re exhibiting or simply visiting.”