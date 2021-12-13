Dylan Monorchio joins Explori as head of content and editorial

Dylan Monorchio has joined Explori as the new content and editorial director after three years as the deputy editor of Skift’s event news and research outlet, EventMB.

As Explori doubles down on its commitment to educate the industry with data-backed research, Dylan will bring a decade of experience producing event industry content to deliver meaningful, strategically impactful insights targeted at global heads of events.

“Explori is renowned for its event industry research. When it comes to insight surveys, Explori’s ability to gather, qualify, and analyze that data is pretty untouchable. As an editor, I’m excited to delve into that research and breathe life into the stories behind the statistics,” said Dylan.

Having begun his career with event tech firm EventMobi in 2012, Dylan built his career on distilling highly nuanced topics into easily digestible and actionable learnings. Education is the heart of his content philosophy.

“There is so much repetitive noise out there, and the opportunity to focus on heavy-hitting content that’s of real value to the senior event exec – someone in a strategic seat – is really exciting.”

Dylan loves exploring the nooks and crannies of the event industry in pieces ranging from trend reports to business ethics op-eds. After several years straddling bases in Canada and Europe, Dylan has settled in Lisbon and will travel frequently to London.

Dylan commented, “I am delighted to be joining Explori and to be a part of the numerous reports and surveys Explori creates for the event industry. Explori’s feedback platform revolves around the sort of benchmarking that lends itself to strategic, industry-wide insights, and there’s a dedicated team of statisticians and researchers behind the reporting – an extremely rare and powerful resource that I think would leave most content producers salivating.”

Sophie Holt, managing director, Explori commented, “Explori’s platform provides thousands of exhibition organisers, conference organisers, corporate event professionals and venues with customer experience insights for their events. We are thrilled to have Dylan on board to support us in gaining wider recognition of our work across the industry.”