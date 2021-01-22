DRPG set up inhouse COVID testing centre

Global creative communications agency DRPG have implemented new measures to ensure the safety of their team and visitors to their studio complex in Worcestershire.

Working closely with BHA medical, Professor Richard Lyon and H&S specialist Alan Law Associates. DRPG have created an in-house COVID testing centre using government approved Antigen rapid tests giving results in just 15 minutes. Alan Law commented “For many years DRPG has led the industry with their pro-active approach to event safety management, the opening up of DRPG’s on site COVID-19 Testing Centre is further evidence of this. In planning the Test Centre DRPG partnered with medical suppliers, Health Care Experts, H&S Advisors and rigorously applied all current UK.Gov guidance on the controls measures that need to be put in place to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission to the lowest possible level.”

Dale Parmenter group CEO outlines why, “We encourage all those team who can work from home to do so. However, due to the nature of our work we need certain team members to be on site to run and maintain the 11 broadcast studios. We recognised need for our clients to communicate is more important now than ever before so it’s imperative the studios are operational while also being safe. We have found visitors have been extremely cooperative, following the safety measures and now happy to take the COVID test”.

The testing centre is housed in the DRPG team restaurant, which has been closed since the beginning of January. Even though the tests are happening the standard measures of wearing masks, keeping socially distanced, one-way systems and continuous sanitisation of the workspaces is still essential.

“Once face to face and hybrid meetings start again the testing process will be offered to clients for their delegates at venues globally. Having our crew fully trained in the safety procedures will allow us to be ahead of the game in ensuring all delegates, presenters and crew feel safe wherever the venue maybe. With the tests and now the vaccine we can finally see light at the end of the tunnel” says Parmenter.