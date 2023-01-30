Louisa Watson, Director of Marketing at Wyboston Lakes Resort and Sustainability Director of beam has been recognised as Sustainability Industry Champion at the prestigious Greengage Sustainability Awards.

Louisa Watson commented “I’m completely overwhelmed. This was a marvellous surprise and a wonderful honour for me and for Wyboston Lakes Resort. I’d like to thank Greengage for the tremendous recognition and also all my colleagues and the beam action group who have helped and supported me in my work.”

Announcing the award, Andrew Perolls, founder and CEO of Greengage, which provides independent advice on sustainability to the travel and events sector said that Louisa “tirelessly campaigns for sustainability in events and venues and is a great supporter of sustainability accreditation. She is always happy to help those who haven’t reached so far on their sustainability journey and frequently shares her experience through industry association events and panel sessions.”

He added that Louisa is “a talented marketeer who works for a venue that has become synonymous with being one of the best in its field.”

Recognition for venue

There was also well-earned recognition for Wyboston Lakes Resort which was Highly Commended for Sustainability Initiative of the Year – accommodation and meetings venues. This comes after winning the Sustainability Award in the Meetings Industry Association’s miaList 2022 and recently being announced as a finalist for Best Sustainable Initiative at the forthcoming M&IT Awards.

Steve Jones, Managing Director of Wyboston Lakes Resort commented; “Louisa thoroughly deserves this important award for her hard work and commitment to pioneering initiatives and continually driving progress both here and throughout the industry. It’s also great credit to our whole team that the venue has again been recognised for its sustainability initiatives.”

Wyboston Lakes Resort recently announced a 4-year Green Energy Roadmap as the foundation for its plan to become self-sufficient by producing its own green energy using the natural resources available at the Resort, which will help to achieve its Net Zero Carbon Emissions target.

The resort’s commitment to sustainability has been independently accredited by earning gold awards from the Green Tourism Awards and the IACC, and the EcoSmart Platinum Venue Award from Greengage Solutions.

The results of the Awards were announced at the Greengage Insights and Sustainability Awards at The Marylebone Hotel in Central London.

For more information, please visit www.wybostonlakes.co.uk/business