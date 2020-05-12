Doctors graduate early thanks to live streaming & video production company

The next generation of doctors from the University of Plymouth’s Peninsula Medical School have graduated two months early in a live and interactive virtual ceremony with many of them already taking up posts to support the NHS in its hour of need.

The interactive virtual graduation was made possible by First Sight Media, a video production and live streaming specialist that donated its services for free to ensure students were able to celebrate their milestone moment of achievement.

With family and friends able to watch live and share their congratulations during the ceremony, or catch up afterwards on YouTube, the virtual event saw nearly 70 medics ‘crossing the stage,’ some with homemade mortarboards. The ceremony also included traditional speeches from senior University staff, NHS leaders in the South West and the calling of names with a vote of thanks.

Following lockdown and social distancing advice, First Sight Media is removing the headache from event organisers by taking on the technical responsibility for creating secure virtual or hybrid events that will also increase engagement with attendees.

Rich Belcher, Managing Director, First Sight Media, added: “We were honoured to support the next generation of doctors from the University of Plymouth and to assist them in sharing their special moment with family and friends. A virtual graduation allows graduates to feel part of the celebration and highlights the important role virtual events and live streaming plays for universities and event organisers right now and in the future.

“The First Sight Media team has quickly pivoted and applied some of our existing solutions to deliver virtual graduations and live events depending on the level of interactivity and delivery channel preferred. From digital ceremonies, those including more user generated and social content to completely managed virtual productions, allowing us to still deliver graduation content for our customers during these different times.”

Professor Sube Banerjee, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Health at the University of Plymouth, said: “The way in which these young doctors are putting themselves forward to serve the country and the health service is truly humbling. The University is incredibly proud and although their graduation ceremony is different to normal, it is no less special and no less important.

“We would like to thank the professional team at First Sight Media for helping us to deliver the University’s inaugural online graduation. We have already received fantastic feedback from students involved and look forward to the possibility of working with the First Sight Media team in the future.”