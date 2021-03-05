DevLearn Conference & Expo named “Best International Show” – Americas

DevLearn Conference & Expo, a CloserStill Media event, has recently been named the Best International Show by the Association of Event Organisers (AEO).

“As an annual event that The Learning Guild has produced since 2005, we are thrilled that AEO has recognized DevLearn with this award,” said David Holcombe, Founder and CEO of The Learning Guild. “The growth this show achieved in 2019, subsequent to its acquisition by CloserStill Media in 2018, reflects the effectiveness and success of the new partnership.”

AEO’s Excellence Awards took place virtually this past December while recognizing CloserStill Media with two other awards, Best Organiser Team and Best International Show – Asia Pacific. Since CloserStill was founded, it has earned 8 AEO Excellence Awards and has won more industry awards than any other company in the exhibition industry.

“This is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional events,” said Dan Read, Senior Vice President of CloserStill Media U.S.. “As we look to continue to expand our footprint in the U.S., we are actively seeking launch and acquisition opportunities to increase our portfolio while further elevating the events and industries that we serve. We’re extremely proud of the hard work and team collaboration that made DevLearn 2019 such a tremendous success.”

CloserStill Media has experienced rapid growth over the past few years. After successfully launching the New York Vet Show in 2017, the organizers have acquired and launched other events across the U.S.. CloserStill Media will also be bringing the long-standing and highly-successful UK based eCommerce Expo to the U.S. virtually in 2021 with an in-person gathering planned for 2022.