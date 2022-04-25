CWT appoints Patrick Andersen as chief executive officer

CWT, the Business-to-Business-for-Employees (B2B4E) travel management platform, announces that Michelle McKinney Frymire has decided to step down from her roles at the Company. As part of the Company’s long-term succession planning process, the Board of Directors has appointed President and Chief Commercial Officer Patrick Andersen as its next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 May 2022. He will also serve on the Company’s Board of Directors.

Patrick Andersen CWT CEO

“Leading CWT through such a critical phase in its evolution has been a great honor,” said McKinney Frymire. “We have made substantial achievements during extraordinary times, and I am grateful to our global team and customers for their trust and supportive partnership. Now, with a strong financial foundation in place, CWT is positioned to accelerate its growth plan and I’m pleased to pass the baton to Patrick.”

“We are excited that Patrick will serve as our next CEO, given his outstanding track record as Chief Commercial Officer and 13 years in international leadership roles at CWT. He has deep-rooted relationships with our customers and stakeholders and has demonstrated superb leadership through overseeing our strategic priorities, expanding RoomIt, and launching our groundbreaking myCWT China technology platform,” said Jim Abrahamson, Chair of the CWT Board. “On behalf of the Board and our global colleagues, we thank Michelle for her many contributions since she joined the Company in 2019 and wish her well in her next endeavors.”

“I’m delighted and honored to lead CWT to its next stage of growth,” said Patrick Andersen. “As travel demand increases, CWT is well positioned to invest in and expand its industry leadership and global relationships. Importantly, I’ll continue our commitment to our core values and look forward to working with our Board and the CWT team to enhance our technology, and further strengthen the travel and events services we provide to our customers around the world.”

Prior to his role as President and Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Andersen served as Chief Strategy Officer and before that President of the Americas. Since joining the Company in 2008, Mr. Andersen has managed and overseen several industry-defining initiatives including the launch of myCWT China, expanding RoomIt by CWT, and developing innovative long-term GDS technology partnership agreements. He has over 30 years’ experience in global travel & logistics, with various international leadership roles at Deutsche Post Worldwide and DHL. Andersen also serves as a Non-Executive Member of the Board at Global Minnesota, and MNSNAP, and is on the Board of Overseers for the Carlson School of Management. He studied management at the London Business School.