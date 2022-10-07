Cvent Excellence Award Winners honoured at Cvent CONNECT Europe 2022

Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, announced the winners of the 2022 Cvent Excellence Awards during the company’s annual customer conference, Cvent CONNECT Europe. Following a successful ten-year run in the United States, this year marked the inaugural European awards programme, which showcases industry leaders from a diverse set of organisations who use Cvent technology in new and inspiring ways to deliver best-in-class event experiences and drive positive business results. Finalists and winners were recognised at a live in-person ceremony on 5 October in London at the InterContinental – The O2. The event was also broadcast live to a virtual audience of meetings, events, and hospitality professionals across Europe.

“The Cvent Excellence Awards winners represent the best in their respective industries, and through their innovative, technology-driven approach to running great events and MICE programmes, they’ve delivered impressive results for their organisations and are driving the transformation of our industry,” said Cvent Senior Vice President and CMO, Patrick Smith. “It was an honour to celebrate our inaugural European awards programme and to showcase our customers’ incredible achievements at Cvent CONNECT Europe. All of us at Cvent extend a well-deserved congratulations to each of this year’s finalists and winners.”

The 2022 Cvent Excellence Award winners are:

Outstanding Total Event Programme | Bayer

Best Virtual Event Programme | AD Ports Group

Best Hybrid Event | University of Greenwich

Best In-Person Conference | Fintech Week London

Most Innovative Cvent Implementation | Fjällräven

Cvent Advocate of the Year | Sarah Christopher, WPM Education

The MICE Game Changer | Park Plaza Hotels

Planners’ Best Partner | Meliá Hotels International