Crowdfunding opens for One Industry, One Voice awareness campaign

A crowdfunding drive has launched for smaller events businesses, sole traders and freelancers who may now contribute to the wider One Industry, One Voice awareness campaign.

The industry-wide awareness campaign has already raised £32,000 from mid- and large-size events businesses.

Businesses employing fewer than 50 people and annual turnover below £10m may pledge £250, while larger organisations can contribute £500. Those wishing to contribute should follow this link. Sole traders, freelancers, and small companies are free contribute what they can afford.

The campaign is being driven by a newly-formed Action Group, led by the Business Visits and Events Partnership (BVEP), and has now met online twice to discuss, stress test, and factor in key messages and craft the PR brief, which will soon be put out to tender.

Advertisement

The next phase is to divide the group into smaller committees tasked with driving different areas, including arranging the PR brief to go out to tender and sourcing, managing the activation and communications, and the collection of the pledged funds.

If you have already pledged financial support, once of the group members below will be in touch shortly.

The Action Group is chaired by Simon Hughes, chair of the BVEP, and is joined by the following:

Rick Stainton, Smyle

Martin Fullard, Mash Media

Chetan Shah, Micebook

Mike Kuneim, Jack Morton

Tim Collett, WRG, The Creative Engagement Group

Sarah Haywood, Sarah Haywood Events

Greg Lawson, Smart

Charlotte Gentry, Pure Communications Group

Steve Squires, GetConnekted

Judy Elvey, MPI UK&I

Andy Lenthall, Production Services Association (PSA)

Will Mould, XYZ

Jeremy Rees, ExCeL London

Michael Wyrley-Birch, TRO

Nick Morgan, We Are The Fair

Simon Tracey, Vibration Group

Dale Parmenter, DRPG

Anita Howard, ICE

Claire Wormsley, The Media House

Carmen Searle, Association of Event Organisers (AEO)

Justin Hammond, Maestra Group

The aim of the One Industry, One Voice campaign, which will support the movement #WeCreateExperiences, is to raise awareness among the general public and national media about the true value of the industry to daily life, the wider economy, and to reassure both the public and corporations that events are safe as standard come 1 October, when larger events will be able to run again in England.

The money raised so far will fund a professionally-led PR campaign, which the Action Group will put out to tender once the details of the brief and message are finalised by mid-August.

The #WeCreateExperiences movement was conceived by Rick Stainton, executive group director at creative agency Smyle, who put the idea forward at Mash Media’s #GetBritainMeeting summit in July and is fronted by the BVEP.