Creative Technology UK appoint new head of client relationships

Creative Technology’s UK operation has recently created a new senior-level position, head of client relationships.

This role will enable a more personal and dedicated level of client contact, covering all sectors across the business activities within Creative Technology (CT). It will focus on promoting the capabilities of CT to the corporate live events industries as well as helping to define the client experience in all aspects.

Lee Dennison has been appointed to fulfil this new role. With over 25 years of experience in the live events industry, Lee brings extensive technical knowledge as well as a deep understanding of how to build and maintain strategic relationships and partnerships.

Lee has previous experience at Autograph Sound Recording and DeltaLive. More recently, Lee was part of the senior management team at White Light Ltd, performing the role of Head of Business Development. He now joins CT where he will leverage his knowledge and experience to support the current and future CT client base.

Dennison comments, “The world has changed so much in the last eighteen months, and we have seen technology rapidly evolve to support new ways of communicating and engaging with audiences. It’s an exciting time to join CT and I am looking forward to helping our clients explore technologies and solutions we offer, to help achieve their objectives”

“Creative Technology is a brand I have always held in very high regard. The nature and scale of their work is something I am excited to be part of. I’m really looking forward to supporting the existing client relationships that CT have and introducing new ones as we move forwards.”

“We’re really excited to have Lee on board.” notes Nick Askew, Head of Corporate. “Lee is well known and respected in the industry and alongside Lee, myself and the team are looking forward to developing new relationships and strengthening existing ones over the coming months, focusing on delivering high quality projects for all our clients. We want to continue to share our knowledge and learnings with our clients but also know that requirements have and will continue to change as events return and Lee will help to make sure we’re satisfying all requirements.