CPhI Worldwide given green light by Italian Government

World’s largest pharma event will stimulate growth in Milan region and pharma globally as Government confirms Italy open for tradeshows

CPhI Worldwide (9-11 November, 2021), the world’s largest pharma trade exhibition, will return to Milan, stimulating vital growth in the region and across global pharma. The announcement comes after the Italian Government confirmed all trade shows, conferences, and exhibitions will take place in the country again from July 1st, 2021 onwards.

To ensure the safe return of CPhI Worldwide, the organisers have implemented the Informa AllSecure standard – a ten-point safety plan introduced last year.

Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi and health minister, Roberto Speranza formally announced the move during a national press conference to confirm the expedited easing of coronavirus restrictions. They highlighted the importance of events like CPhI Worldwide in driving the national economic recovery and internationalisation of vital industries.

Confirmation that CPhI Worldwide can go ahead is a significant economic boost to the events’ industry in Northern Italy – also home to Europe’s largest pharma production region – and is set to stimulate increased opportunities for growth in pharma internationally.

The in-person event will take place at Fiera Milano. In addition to the in-person event, the organisers will also offer online content and a new virtual networking platform.