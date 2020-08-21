COVID-19 barrier face covering launch aims to bring people back into events

AnyBrand is introducing face coverings treated with HeiQ Viroblock technology, a tested and proven COVID-19 barrier, which significantly counteracts the airborne transmission of the virus, August 13th 2020.

HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 Swiss based technology has been tested effective against SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) in the laboratory and the ISO tested 18184, which is added to the fabric during the final stage of the textile manufacturing process.

COVID-19 has been shown to spread through air-borne transmission. There is a growing body of scientific evidence that containing the virus at source and point of entry, with a face covering, significantly reduces this risk of contamination. HeiQ Viroblock treated materials destroy viruses on contact, significantly reducing the chance for re-transmission through touch, also increasing the effectiveness of face coverings by a factor of 20.

AnyBrand founder Colin Graham states:

Advertisement

“The new every-day problems we face need high tech and sustainable solutions. Partnering with HeiQ allows us to do this with a unique and invaluable edge.”

“We don’t have the cure all solution, but we do have a ‘silver bullet’ that could make the all-important difference to minimise the social distancing requirement that has decimated the live events sector.”

“We believe our brandable face coverings present live events with a better chance of accelerating the reopening of its doors with higher capacity audiences, when used alongside other COVID-19 safety measures.”

Carlo Centonze, CEO of HeiQ Group, said:

“We are pleased to partner with AnyBrand in the UK to develop life-saving products and applications for our technology.”

The products are certified as safe and sustainable. All ingredients are cosmetic grade (INCI), bio-based, re-useable, lasting at least 30 gentle washes at 60°C, and recyclable.

The first face coverings have arrived in the UK this week and AnyBrand is geared up to deliver large quantities of a variety of specifically branded, reusable face coverings within weeks.