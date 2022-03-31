Corporate Events further expands project management team

Award-winning Wiltshire based event production agency, Corporate Events, has announced further expansion of its project management team, with the appointment of Phoebe-Scott-Browne.

The appointment follows growth in all departments, which was reported in September 2021, due to increased demand across face-to-face live events, combined with a calendar of virtual and hybrid events.

Phoebe has joined the project management team, led by head of events Laura O’Bree, and will ensure the successful delivery of face-to-face, hybrid and virtual events for a range of clients.

Phoebe said, “I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Corporate Events at such an exciting time for the business. No two days are the same, and I’m particularly interested in gaining new skills and knowledge across hybrid experiences for national and global audiences.”

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Corporate Events launched their Virtual Broadcast Studios, which provide a range of fully customisable environments complete with technical production, project managers and production teams alongside their in-house design team. Since then, they have expanded their studio space twice due to the development of existing clients and their new client base, to meet the demand.

Managing director, Andy Ashley said, “The Broadcast Studios continue to thrive amidst a full throttle return to face-to-face live events, and we are now seeing a big commitment to hybrid experiences from our clients. This allows us to combine our core expertise with management of virtual platforms such as Swapcard, ON24 and Hopin, as well as in-house creation of custom-made event platforms and websites, registration pages and apps.”