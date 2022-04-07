Convene hires experienced UK hospitality leaders Craig Bennett and Monica Bewak for international expansion

Convene – the leading provider of premium, flexible workspaces and world-class meetings and event venues – has today announced the joint appointments of Craig Bennett to the role of General Manager and Monica Bewak as the Director of Sales at Convene’s first international location in 22 Bishopsgate in the City of London.

With 25 years of combined experience in the hospitality sector, Bennett joins from Hotel Indigo London Kensington and Bewak from Rosewood London where she established and oversaw the property’s meetings and events operation for seven years. Alongside Elliott Sparsis – Convene’s Head of UK – the new London-based team will spearhead the delivery of premium, flexible workspaces and world-class meetings and event venues at 22 Bishopsgate.

Their appointments come at a pivotal time as businesses rethink how to bring their people and clients together productively in a post-pandemic world.

Convene, which launched proprietary virtual and hybrid events platform Convene Studio during global lockdowns, is now adding to their existing portfolio of 20+ locations including New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Boston and Philadelphia to make hybrid and in-person meetings and events an effortless experience in more cities.

On his appointment, Bennett said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Convene team here in London and bringing a fresh concept to the city’s meetings and events sector. 22 Bishopsgate is an exciting new development bringing people together in the heart of one of the best cities in the world. For over a decade Convene has perfected their world-class meetings and events venues – from their experiential design to carefully crafted environments – to bolster business productivity and collaboration. As more businesses look to bring their employees together, I look forward to welcoming them to Convene at 22 Bishopsgate.”

“It is a pleasure to be part of Convene’s first location outside the US,” said Bewak on her appointment. “I’m passionate about delivering premium service and partnering with clients to produce exceptional and memorable experiences. Convene’s fusion of 5-star hospitality with events and meeting space will allow me to do just that.”

The new, people-led smart building in the City of London will house Convene’s unique and innovative model for hybrid and in-person meetings and events. Each space will deliver experiential design and carefully crafted environments to enable business productivity and collaboration and provide all guests with a seamless and effortless experience.