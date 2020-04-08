Connecting event industry resources to support those on the Covid-19 frontline

The Covid-19 virus had a devastating impact on the events industry and its suppliers in the northwest. Many companies have had to postpone or cancel their events and the industry has come to a halt leaving thousands of suppliers, service providers and freelancers out of work.

A network of event organisers and suppliers large and small in North-West has been created to pool their resources and work together to assist with requests from the NHS, local government, charities and any other organisations that need support right now to help with any efforts to support the community in the fight against the virus. The group includes suppliers that have access to generators, furniture, comms equipment, tents and marquees, outdoor and indoor audio equipment, outdoor and indoor lighting, vehicles, staging equipment, medical and ambulances, heating equipment, venue dressing and many other items. The group can also provide services including security, medical, av engineers, traffic management, project management, networks of freelancers, transportation and volunteer management as well as many other services.

Companies signed up so far include: Beyond 90, Cityco, DECORDIA, Engine No.4, From the Fields LTD, GoTo Live LTD, Green Events Company, Inflatable Pub Company Ltd, John Mayoh Events Ltd, Laura Barker, Mersey Medical Services Ltd, Manchester International Festival, Mustard Media, Niche Event Hire, Osb-Events, Outgoing Ltd, RED DAM Group CCTV, Stretch Tent Hire, The ExcluSec Group Ltd, The Warehouse Project, Proud Events.

After 3 days of inception the group has already joined forces with a number of Greater Manchester organisations, charities, initiatives and local government to support the fast growing demand of equipment and services in this time of crisis.

Advertisement

Sacha Lord, Night Time Economy Adviser for Greater Manchester said: “I’m backing this new initiative which is a great example of the events industry coming together in a moment of crisis to assist the organisations most in need.”

The group would like to urge organisations working to fight the virus and its effects on the community to submit requests for resources large and small. Organisations can do so by submitting their requests on the form here.

The group also urges other event suppliers large or small in the North-West to join their efforts. If you’d like to join, please submit a request here.

Events 4 Covid 19 was initiated earlier this week by Nelson Beaumont-Laurencia of CityCo and Robert Masterson of Mustard Media after being inspired by Portuguese industry colleagues who they have now established an alliance with. The group is looking for colleagues to join the aid movement by replicating the scheme in other areas of the UK. If you’re interested in looking at this in another region please contact rob@mustardmedia.net

Organisations can submit requests for resources here.

Event suppliers can submit a request to join the network here

Join the conversation on Twitter: @events4covid19 / #eventsforcovid19