Manchester Central announces departures of Chief Executive, Shaun Hinds

Manchester Central has formally announced that Shaun Hinds will be stepping down from his role as Chief Executive in June 2024 following seven years in the post.

A well-recognised and respected leader in Greater Manchester, Hinds has achieved multiple successes in the role, from filing record breaking financial figures to steering the company through the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent takeover of the venue as the region’s emergency Nightingale Hospital.

Under his leadership, Manchester Central has grown to attract almost half a million visitors per year, contributing £150 million to the regional economy per year to become a major name in the events industry both nationally and internationally.

Hinds has also been credited with the introduction of initiatives including Manchester Central’s Incubator programme, as well as the redevelopment of the historical site encompassing the archways on Watson Street to create venues such as Three Little Words, the Spirit of Manchester Distillery and independent theatre group 53Two.

Speaking on his departure, Shaun Hinds, said,

“I am very proud of what Manchester Central has achieved during the past seven years. We have grown and expanded the business to achieve a record year in 2022, introduced new and varied events to our schedule, attracted new audiences to the venue and to the city, and we have also regenerated a part of the venue that had been dormant for 20 years.

“Although I have decided to step aside and hand the responsibility for leading our great business over to someone new, I have every faith that Manchester Central will continue its strength for the years ahead.

“I would like to thank everyone who has shown me support over the years. I will miss the team, the business and Manchester terribly and my fondness and connection with this business will remain with me forever. The decision to leave has been an incredibly difficult one, but sometimes you just know when the time is right. For now however, I will be focusing on continuing to drive Manchester Central in my final months in this incredible role.”

Charlie Cornish, Director at Manchester Central, stated: “We are immensely proud of the success Shaun has achieved in his tenure as CEO and we will miss his presence here at the venue. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Shaun for his work in helping reaffirm Manchester Central’s position as a leading venue on the global events stage. We look forward to appointing a successor in the near future, and we will be working with Shaun over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition period.”

Hinds will officially step down in June to become Chief Executive at Newbury Racecourse, Berkshire.