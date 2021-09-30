AEV announces 2021 conference date, venue and keynote address

The Association of Event Venues (AEV) has today announced that it will be holding its annual conference at the Business Design Centre (BDC), London, on Friday, November 26, 2021, with the theme ‘Disruption: the new norm.’

Max Bull, executive director of venue sales, BDC and chair of the AEV board, will welcome delegates to a full conference programme which will include the keynote address by Chris Paton, MD Quirk Solutions.

Paton will open the conference exploring the unchartered territory of disruption. The perfect guide given his incredible experience; a former Lieutenant Colonel in the Royal Marines and advisor to the Cabinet and National Security Council on the Afghan strategy, is an expert in planning in fluid situations, strategy, planning, change management, and how to implement change effectively.

A raft of professionals will take part in panel sessions discussing sustainability — the race to net zero and recruiting and retaining talent in a post-pandemic world. Solo sessions will dive deeper into the forthcoming Commonwealth Games and an update surrounding Protect Duty.

Rachel Parker, AEV director, explained the importance of AEV’s 2021 conference, saying, “The last 18 months have sorely tested venues, and we need to find different ways of operating in an evolving environment. Our conference aims to equip delegates with the knowledge and inspiration to not only deal with disruption and uncertainty but to embrace it as part of their strategy. As our first full conference since July 2019, this year will also be an opportunity for all our members to meet each other in person again, something I know many are looking forward to.”

To view the full programme and register your attendance visit www.aevconference.org.uk.