Co-op reaffirms its commitent to live music industry with new festival partnership

Co-op has announced its new partnership with Kendal Calling, bringing its popular festival store to the event and further confirming the convenience retailer’s commitment to the live music industry.

Under the new multi-year agreement, Co-op will bring the award-winning Co-op festival pop-up store to Kendal Calling, the music and arts festival held at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District, Cumbria.

The announcement will now see Kendal Calling join Co-op’s already eight-strong festival partnership programme, alongside Glastonbury festival, six Live Nation festivals – Download, Isle of Wight, Latitude, Creamfields, Reading and Leeds – and Scotland’s Belladrum Tartan Heart festival, where Co-op launched its first festival pop-up shop back in 2005.

Kendal Calling’s pop-up store will stock all the festival essentials, fresh food, beer and drink to keep revellers topped up throughout the weekend in 2021. Festival-goers also be able to shop Co-op’s ethical ranges, including Fairtrade lines, 100% fresh British meat ranges, vegan products and support clean water projects in Africa by purchasing its own-brand water.

Advertisement

Amanda Jennings, director of marketing live and local at Co-op, said: “Co-op’s popular festival partnership programme isn’t just about building and running a store in a field for the weekend, it’s about serving a specific community’s needs while also highlighting how Co-op does businesses differently. From our commitment to Fairtrade and unwavering support of British farmers to fundraising for what matters the most and championing new sustainability initiatives.”

“Additionally, Co-op is showing its commitment to the live music industry with our new relationship with Kendal Calling, offering our support to UK festivals during these tough times. We’ve been inspired by the recent Let the Music Play movement and believe it’s important to stand by the businesses that bring the UK so much joy over the summer months. We’ve made the conscious decision to not pull away from our partnerships, but increase our investment during what is a very difficult time for the industry and develop our iconic festival family further.”

Will Orchard from the Kendal Calling team, said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Co-op to Kendal Calling to provide fresh food, essentials and more for our wonderful KC family throughout the festival weekend. Co-op’s support as we plan for next year’s festival is invaluable and we’re looking forward to welcoming them to the fields for our fifteenth year, 29 July – 1 August 2021. Standby for more exciting updates on Kendal Calling 2021 coming soon!”

Kendal Calling 2021 will take place between 29th July and 1st August at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District.