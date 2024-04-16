CHS Leeds promises event organisers a ‘complete’ experience

CHS Leeds takes place next week with the organisers promising not only one of the newest, innovative, and professional exhibitor floors in the show’s history, but also a packed Education Programme, and networking opportunities galore, with all the care and support for visitors that the show has become known for.

The Royal Armouries will host both the main exhibition, on the 23rd April, but also the Welcome Reception the previous evening, which will represent the first in a number of networking opportunities. Throughout the show CHS is also offering other chances for visitors to meet likeminded people, not least through its legendary complimentary lunch.

In the meantime, the Educational Programme has been created based on visitor feedback and will deliver a ‘start to finish’ guide to organising an event, presented through the voices of some of the most innovative new thinkers in the industry. The findings from the sessions will also be designed into a compendium, representing a complete guide to event organising, and sent to every visitor at the end of the day.

CHS Leeds are also promising the continuation of the event’s care and compassion as it takes the opportunity to once again ‘check in’ on the CHS community and deliver opportunities for growth, both professionally and personally. With this year’s theme built around ‘Loving Life’, and with the industry firing on all cylinders again, this could be one of the most positive events in the industry’s 2024 calendar.

“We’ve really invested in the environment, the networking and the education this year and we know our community will be really pleased with the show we’re putting on,” comments Emma Cartmell, CEO & Founder of CHS Leeds. “Our visitors have so much to do and so many enquiries and events to organise. Everything we’ve put together is about giving them the best opportunities to be productive, to learn something new and to love life and live well. It’s going to be a complete experience for them.”

CHS Leeds opens its floors, 23rd April, Royal Armouries, Leeds.