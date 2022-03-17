CHS Leeds agrees partnership with Conference Leeds

CHS Leeds has agreed a strategic partnership with Conference Leeds, the official convention bureau for the city. The partnership will strengthen the offering to hosted buyers who attend the show from across the UK.

The two-year deal will see Conference Leeds continuing to support the Show, especially for 2022 which sees the show return to Leeds and its roots at the Royal Armouries after a short hiatus due to the pandemic. At its new home, CHS Leeds is set to become bigger and more experiential, designed for event professionals and placing the hospitality and events industry at the centre stage.

Claire Heap, Conference Leeds said: “Over the last 10 years the city has established itself as one of the UK’s leading conference destinations. Leeds has undergone a massive transformation, is rich with industrial heritage, and as the second largest financial centre in the UK is also renowned for being home to leading medical and healthcare, professional services, and digital and manufacturing sectors.

We are thrilled to welcome CHS back to Leeds this year, by positioning Conference Leeds as the Strategic Brand Partner to the Show, we will strengthen our conferencing and events commitment to the City and support the Show in its ambitions to equip event professionals with connections to creative and innovative event spaces and suppliers from across the UK.”

Emma Cartmell, CHS Events Founder and CEO added: “Conference Leeds has supported CHS since its inception 13 years ago. We are absolutely delighted to have their backing for the show once more. 2023 marks Leeds as the City of Culture, therefore this is a great opportunity for event organisers to come together to discover everything the city has to offer, whilst discovering new venues, developing skills, networking, and gaining inspiration for future events”

CHS Leeds takes place on 24 May 2022, registration is now open for event planners, agents, venue finders and Executive Assistants and Personal Assistants.