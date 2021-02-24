Carlo Zoccali announced as venue director of the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre

Following the decision by Michael Watton to take early retirement, Farnborough International Ltd announces Carlo Zoccali as venue director of the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre.

Carlo joined Farnborough International as head of sales for the venue in 2016 following a very successful tenure at Arsenal Football Club where he led sales and event operations at the Emirates Stadium.

While at Farnborough International, Carlo has been instrumental in establishing the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre as one of the UK’s leading events venues. In recent months he has overseen the diversification of our business and the establishment of strong relationships with the creative industries.

Having been elected president of the International Live Events Association (ILEA) in 2017 until 2018, Carlo has a fantastic network and a highly informed understanding of the industry.

Gareth Rogers, CEO of Farnborough International says: “Carlo’s energy and creativity have served as incredibly valuable qualities as we sought to establish the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre as a leading venue that delivers best-in-class experiences.

“Throughout the past year, he has shown tremendous leadership and tenacity, and we know he will do a great job in steering a very talented team through the ongoing challenges, seizing opportunities where possible.”

Carlo Zoccali, incoming Venue Director for Farnborough International says: “I am delighted to take up this position and wish to thank Michael Watton for his leadership; he leaves a tremendous legacy and I look forward to building on everything that has been achieved so far, supported by a brilliant team of dedicated and creative #eventprofs.

“I’m particularly proud that, having spent time growing up in this area and now living locally, I have secured this role at an absolutely world-class venue.

“Our industry has endured a devastating time; however, I am determined to be part of the recovery; the power of face to face cannot be underestimated and I look forward to once again being part of exciting, impactful events.”