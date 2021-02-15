Caboose & Co. welcomes apprentice appointment

Pop-up accommodation specialists, Caboose & Co., has appointed its first full-time apprentice as it prepares for the business’ emergence from lockdown and positively plans for the return of live events and outdoor hospitality in 2021.

George Atkins, 23, joins as an apprentice Business Executive to provide support to the company’s sales and fleet hire ambitions; immersing himself in all elements of the firm from marketing to product development and business strategy. He will also assist operationally with on-site installs of Cabooses’ pop-up accommodation on-site at festivals, sporting events and at glamping sites requiring long-term hire.

The appointment comes after a successful trial period in which Atkins showcased expertise from his International Business Management degree, combined with a passion for live events having previously worked as a runner for Doom Bars’ inaugural London Beach Rugby event, and volunteered as a European Tour and Open Championship Graphic Spotter over five years. Having previously supported Caboose & Co. a few days a week alongside another job, Atkins was equipped with enough operational knowledge to immediately grasp the apprenticeship offer with both hands.

Apprentice George Atkins explains: “I’m grateful to Caboose & Co. for a job role that gifts me professional independence, the opportunity to operate across a multitude of different events from month to month, constantly engaging with new clients whilst learning many different aspects of running a business. It’s a fantastic training ground for me to exercise everything that I’ve learnt so far in a fast-moving and exciting environment.

“These testing times have put the work prospects of many my age on the back burner. I have to pinch myself every now and again that because of this apprenticeship I am able to secure an enjoyable, rewarding job, whilst also bagging a whole new set of skills with a qualification to boot.”

Caboose & Co. managing director Tom Critchley adds: “We are thrilled to welcome George to the team and have no doubt that he will be a worthy asset, supporting us in taking the business forward. He has already proved to be a valuable extra pair of hands, enabling us to work on COVID-secure projects like the NHS Staff Village at Reading Hospital and a ten-week deployment for Plimsoll Productions to safely accommodate crew filming a new show during the pandemic. There’s no denying that the last twelve months have been tough for everyone in our sector, but we have every confidence that the events industry will bounce back – when it does, we’ll be poised and ready.”

With extra staff resources and stock available for both hire and purchase opportunities, Caboose & Co. extend a hand at this time and continue to offer support where needed – from NHS key workers and care home temporary facilities, filming production requirements or glamping site owners preparing for 2021.