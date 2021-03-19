BVEP says venue site visits for business events will be permitted from 29th March

The Business Visits & Events Partnership (BVEP) have today confirmed that following representation and discussions with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) the Cabinet Office have now agreed that after March 29th, when the stay at home restriction is lifted, visiting a business event venue for the purpose of viewing the venue for a future booking for a work based event, even if the venue is otherwise closed, will be permitted if this cannot be reasonably done remotely.

Simon Hughes, Chair of the BVEP, said: “This is another positive step forward for the reopening of the events sector, and follows some extensive lobbying by the BVEP to Government on behalf of our partner organisations, many of which have been desperate for clarity on this issue. Being able to conduct site visits in just a couple of weeks will now enable marketing activity to fully recommence and for the industry to begin to rebuild its pipeline of business.”

DCMS have advised that safety guidelines for workplaces should continue to be adhered to, and viewings where there is not a permitted exemption for work purposes or otherwise, should not be taking place in closed venues at this time.

Detailed guidance will be updated in due course.