IMEX Frankfurt 2023 registration opens

Registration for IMEX Frankfurt which takes place 23 – 25 May in its long-established home, Messe Frankfurt, is now open.

After a stronger than expected market bounce-back last year for the springtime trade show, all signs point to a return to greater strength for this year’s leading marketplace for the global meetings and events industry.

IMEX Frankfurt 2023 will reflect many of the big shifts and changes in the meetings and events industry globally. As a buying force, the Chinese market is back and Asia in general is booming, driving event demand, locally and internationally. The big tech companies in Korea are one of several factors behind this growth.

International hotel groups plus smaller boutique hotels will be making their presence felt on the show floor, many introducing new service offerings or properties. One example, host city Frankfurt, has added to its hotel portfolio with new openings including the impressive Scandic Hafenpark and B’Mine, the first WorldHotels Crafted Collection hotel in Germany.

New co-located events

The IMEX 2023 Talking Point – Human Nature – is the backbone to the show’s four-day education programme plus many of show-floor activations, both from IMEX and imaginative partners and sponsors.

Specialist buyer events take centre stage on Monday May 22, with programmes such as Association Focus, Agency Directors Forum and Exclusively Corporate. All have been designed to provide market sector insights, knowledge and guidance fit for the business reality of 2023 and beyond.

New co-located events for 2023 include MICE Impact Academy, an exclusive invite-only education event for German planners, and ELX (Event Leaders Exchange), a two-year old community of senior event corporate event leaders from 3000+ headcount organisations with $3billion+ annual revenue, or who run more than 700 events per year.

Of its six education tracks, one is brand new. ‘Event Marketing’ recognises the growing need for event planners to have marketing expertise and especially to understand how digital marketing continues to influence event design and customer journeys. ‘Business Practices’ will address evergreen commercial skills, such as contract negotiations and also encompasses Event Planner Toolkit sessions. A People and Planet track will cover Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI), Professional and Personal Development, Leadership, Culture and Engagement, Wellbeing and Sustainability.

Redesigned online registration

IMEX has also redesigned its online registration process for its shows. With a focus on improved marketing tools and business insights for exhibitors, to more and better connection opportunities for all attendee types, the new process means every participant now has their own IMEX account for both shows. Pre-scheduled appointment functionality has been enhanced while the IMEX app has also been improved. The result is a faster online experience, intended to connect buyers and exhibitors to each other in a way that boosts both business and networking returns.

Says Carina Bauer, IMEX Group CEO, “While we’re always focused on innovation, business value and experiential development, we’re still careful to ensure that IMEX Frankfurt 2023 is a physically and emotionally safe experience for all. Health and safety remain high priorities for us and, as the world and event attendees continue to demand more sustainable events, we’ll also share IMEX’s legacy and learnings while cheering the industry on to do more, and with more urgency.”