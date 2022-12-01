British Motor Museum announces its most ambitious events schedule to date!

The British Motor Museum has announced its most ambitious schedule for 2023 featuring 38 motoring shows including several new events! With popularity and demand at an all time high, this is the Museum’s busiest schedule to date. The award-winning Museum is also freezing ticket prices at 2022 rates representing exceptional value for visitors.

The first event of the year will be a Museum Late evening tour of the Collections Centre on Tuesday 10 January followed by the annual Historic Rally Car Register “Open Day” on Saturday 14 January. The first Gaydon Gathering of the season takes place on 11 April. This free event which takes place on the first Tuesday of each month, has proved very popular with hundreds of vehicles turning up to enjoy an informal evening. Other dates for the Gaydon Gathering throughout the year include 9 May, 13 June, 11 July, 8 August, 12 September and 10 October.

A selection of new events and shows will bring even more variety in 2023. These include Vaux ALL on 13 May, the Saab International weekend on 5 & 6 August, the National Street Van Association Nationals on 13 August and the Italian Wheels Day on 16 September.

Events marking a special anniversary take centre stage and tickets for these are available now. First is the Gaydon Land Rover Show on 7 – 8 May which will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Land Rover. A special one-off show to mark the MG Centenary will take place on 27 May. The BMC & Leyland Show on 9 July will be celebrating two landmark anniversaries of British motoring; 50 years of the Austin Allegro and 40 years of the Austin Maestro.

Tickets for the much loved classics are on sale now too; the National Metro & Mini Show on 4 June, Classic & Vintage Commercial Show on 10-11 June, Wythall BusFest at Gaydon on 1 July, Old Ford Rally on23 July, Rootes Heritage Day on 23 July and Retro Truck Show on 9 – 10 September.

Tom Caren, Show Manager at the British Motor Museum, said “We’re really looking forward to 2023 with an action-packed schedule that is sure to delight show-goers and visitors. As well as our much-loved and popular shows, we also look forward to hosting some brand new shows and welcoming visitors who might not have been to the British Motor Museum before”.



Popular shows returning for 2023 include Tucked featuring modified rides, classics, and supercars on 2 April. Museum on the Move, a special Members only event, returns on 21 April and will showcase a selection of cars from the collection with the opportunity for Members to ride in them. The Ultimate BMW Show will be back on30 April after a bumper first year which featured over 850 cars. Looking ahead to the summer, the Banbury Run returns on 18 June with Ford Nationals on 25 June and a Big MINI Show for BMW Minis on 30 July. These are followed by Jaguars at Gaydon on 2 September and the TR Register International Meeting on 3 September.

Tickets are now on sale for exhibitors and visitors to book for the anniversary events and much loved classics. For the best rates, book in advance. Visitor tickets cost from £14.50 per adult, £9 per child, £12.50 per concession and £40 for a family. For more information about the Museum’s events please visit www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on