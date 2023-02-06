Technology partnership with FIXR to strengthen Bournemouth 7s position in the festival sector, with record sales in 2023 already reported.

Bournemouth 7s, the world’s largest sport and music festival, has chosen FIXR, the events management and ticketing platform, as it’s official ticketing partner for 2023.

Since 2008, Bournemouth 7s has been throwing festivals for sports people and party lovers, establishing itself as a date that everyone puts in their calendar each year.

Now the world’s largest sport and music festival, it has grown to attract 30,000 people to the south coast each year. Curated and delivered by a team based in Bournemouth, the festival was the brainchild of Dodge & Fleur Woodall who still privately own the business to this day.

Bournemouth 7s is looking to sell even more tickets to their 2023 event than in previous years. A record on-sale has already been reported after pre-sale and early bird tickets were released this week.

Their existing loyal following combined with millions of students using the FIXR app and website makes for a potent combination. Using FIXR’s business information and insight tools, the festival can better understand their audience and event performance.

New sports are introduced each year, with national and international teams travelling to England especially for the event. Cheerleading and basketball will debut in 2023, taking the total to 7 sports: rugby, netball, hockey, dodgeball, fitness games, basketball and cheerleading.

30,000 people will descend on the Bournemouth University Sports Campus to watch or play as part of 400 teams and see 100 live acts and DJs across 12 festival arenas.

Tickets to the three-day festival are being sold on FIXR.

Paul Ashurst, Managing Director of Bournemouth 7s said: “We’re thrilled to be working with the FIXR team. What stood out from the offset was their collaborative attitude and dedication to supporting clients. After a successful onboarding period, it’s great to be working with a ticketing partner, who not only supports our team but challenges us with their thinking. The technology has been a natural fit for what we need to manage the festival and we’re certainly feeling confident that we are set up for another sell-out event this year.”

Edmund Glover, CEO of FIXR, added: ““We’re incredibly excited to be working with Bournemouth 7s, the world’s biggest sports and music festival. Dodge and his team have created an army of fans with their innovative and influential festival which continues to evolve and break new ground. The Bournemouth 7s team are leaders in their industry, with a clear and compelling vision: we are thrilled that FIXR is partnering with them this year. FIXR’s technology is a perfect match for large, sophisticated events with complex requirements and for clients who need actionable event data and insights to supercharge their event marketing and ticket sales”.

For further information, please visit www.fixr.co

SPONSORED CONTENT