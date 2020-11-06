Booth Guru is Gold standard startup

Tel-Aviv based Booth Guru’s hybrid matchmaking solution for organisers, exhibitors and visitors won the coveted Gold Award, and a £5k marketing budget plus, at Event Tech Live’s Startup Pitch competition.

One of three finalists chosen from a 20-strong shortlist, Booth Guru used a 60 second video to persuade a panel of five industry experts that its product deserved the biggest prize.

The system’s capacity to flag up relevant visitors, together with its real time recommendations for relevant sessions, booths worth visiting based on interests and behaviour on the virtual show floor, did exactly that.

Judges Craig Mathie, managing director of the Bournemouth 7s Festival, tech evangelist Dahlia El Gazzar, James Morgan, Event Management course leader at the University of Westminster, PR company 52eight3 founder Katie Morhen and entrepreneur/investor Marco Giberti, were unanimous in their decision.

ConsensIQ’s moderator-tool won the Silver Award, which came with a £3k advertising package, and VII Events, which is behind a 3D virtual and hybrid event model, took the Bronze prize and a £2k package of marketing for 2021.

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: “Big congratulations to the three winners and many thanks to the judges.

“I have been part of a start-up – we had our own mechanism in Event Industry News – but everybody knows how crucial it is to market good ideas, to spread the word, and I’m sure the prizes won tonight will help these great companies take the next steps. The demand for tech innovation has never been greater.”