beam partners with Advantage Travel Partnership Greenage Solutions and Venue Performance

beam, the association formerly known as HBAA, has formed partnerships with leading independent travel group Advantage Travel Partnership, with Greengage Solutions, the sustainability advisors and accreditation specialists and with Venue Performance, which provides data and insights into the market.

Des Mclaughlin, board director of beam says; “As an association we are committed to helping our members and the association itself to access the key services and information that they need to run their businesses successfully today. Our strategy is to form partnerships with leading specialists within the sector.

“Advantage Travel Partnership, Greengage Solutions and Venue Performance are all well-established industry leaders in their areas of expertise and they join our existing partners and associates The Meetings Show, Clareville PR, GoTo Events, venuedirectory.com and Visit Malta in working with us.”

The Advantage Travel Partnership is the UK’s largest independent travel agent group. beam’s agency members will access Advantage’s global accommodation programme content. Conversely, Advantage’s Travel Management Company (TMC) members can utilise beam’s Code of Practice for meetings and events, providing business guidance. Alongside other beam members, The Advantage Travel Partnership has committed to the review panel of the beam Code of Practice in 2022, to ensure the relevance within the changed marketplace.

Specialists in environmental sustainability, Greengage Solutions provides independent advice and support to the travel and events sector, both venues and agencies. Its audited ECOsmart accreditation is widely employed by venues as a benchmark of their sustainability best practice.

Venue Performance is a future-focused, competitive benchmarking service that helps venues understand their performance set against their competitors. It provides information about the future to help them with decision-making.

Des Mclaughlin said; “It’s great to have these three industry leaders as our partners. We’re proud to be working with all of our partners and associates.”

Andy Boorman, Business Development Manager at The Advantage Travel Partnership commented, “There are so many mutual benefits to our partnership, including driving the industry agenda together as established and recognised industry membership organisations”

Andrew Perolls, CEO of Greengage Solutions says; “Sustainability is fast becoming a top priority for many organisations. So, beam and Greengage are perfectly aligned partners with a joint commitment to helping members work towards a sustainable and net zero carbon future. Greengage’s ECOsmart Accreditation provides hotel, venue and agency members with an independent industry standard stamp of approval. Clients are reassured by evidence of sustainability best practice, so ECOsmart accredited partners benefit from a distinct competitive advantage.”

Peter Heath, founder of Venue Performance commented:“We’re greatly looking forward to helping beam and its members to navigate the changing world of events by providing clarity and insight into market activity using our unique M&E data set. It’s leading associations like beam that venues and suppliers turn to for leadership, guidance and authority at challenging times like this. We all want the same thing – to bounce back quicker and stronger than ever and partnerships are in Venue Performance’s DNA.”