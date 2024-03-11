BCD M&E partners with MPI UK & Ireland Chapter on Vanessa Cotton Scholarship

BCD Meetings & Events (BCD M&E), a leading global meetings and events agency, has partnered with the MPI UK & Ireland Chapter on the Vanessa Cotton Scholarship. This collaboration will provide UK-based students with a unique opportunity to embark on an eighteen-month internship, starting in autumn 2024, to gain experience in the meetings and events industry.

“We are thrilled to join forces with MPI UK & Ireland Chapter and welcome the next Vanessa Cotton Scholarship recipient into the BCD M&E community,” said Nathalie Paxton, BCD M&E Account Manager and MPI UK & Ireland Board Member. “This partnership reflects our collective commitment to nurturing new talent in the meetings & events space, ensuring a vibrant future for our industry. We’re excited to work with someone eager to immerse themselves in every part of our business and look forward to receiving their fresh perspective.”

Originally established in 2011, The Vanessa Cotton Scholarship was reintroduced in 2024. It aims to nurture and support the next generation of talent by offering hands-on training, mentorship and exposure to a wide range of industry professionals.

“We are thrilled to announce the continuation of the MPI UK & Ireland Vanessa Cotton Scholarship,” said Brian Hand, President-Elect of the MPI UK and Ireland Chapter. “In honour of Vanessa Cotton’s significant contributions to our industry, we are proud to present this internship opportunity bearing her name. Our collaboration with BCD Meetings & Events will offer the winner of the scholarship a great opportunity to learn and thrive in a global event management agency.”

The recipient will gain in-depth industry exposure during the eighteen-month internship by working on working under leading BCD M&E professionals across meetings management, venue search, accommodation and delegation services as well as its event design agency, The Collective. The internship will also offer global perspective as it will be directly involved in the execution of international events including visiting various destinations.

MPI’s Future Leader initiative and BCD M&E’s dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion­ are at the forefront of this partnership, recognising accessibility as a necessary factor in building the best talent for the future. The opportunity is not only open to university students, but to college and diploma graduates as well.

Students are invited to apply to the scholarship through this link